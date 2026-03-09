Massachusetts National Guardsmen, French students honor fallen WWII Airman, Master Sgt. Thomas Pop Virnelli

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman and a French citizen place their respective national flags at the burial cross of U.S. Army Air Forces Master Sgt. Thomas Virnelli at the Epinal American Cemetery in Dinoze, France, Feb. 17, 2026. The gesture honored Virnelli's sacrifice and symbolized the enduring alliance between the United States and France.