The memorial building at the Epinal American Cemetery stands in Dinoze, France, Feb. 17, 2026. The cemetery is the final resting place for more than 5,000 American service members who lost their lives during World War II.
This work, Massachusetts National Guardsmen, French students honor fallen WWII Airman, Master Sgt. Thomas Pop Virnelli [Image 12 of 12], by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Massachusetts National Guardsmen, French students honor fallen WWII Airman, Master Sgt. Thomas Pop Virnelli
