Undersecretary for Strategic Assessment and Planning at the Department of National Defense of the Philippines Visits USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

Executive Officer of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Cmdr. Daniel Woods, speaks to Commanding Officer of Blue Ridge, Capt. Louis F. Catalina and Undersecretary for Strategic Assessment and Planning at the Department of National Defense of the Philippines, Ignacio Madriaga during a tour of the ship in Yokosuka, Japan, March 4, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana)