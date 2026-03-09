Undersecretary for Strategic Assessment and Planning at the Department of National Defense of the Philippines Visits USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Undersecretary for Strategic Assessment and Planning at the Department of National Defense of the Philippines, Ignacio Madriaga, goes on a tour aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) in Yokosuka, Japan, March 4, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana)