(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Undersecretary for Strategic Assessment and Planning at the Department of National Defense of the Philippines Visits USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Undersecretary for Strategic Assessment and Planning at the Department of National Defense of the Philippines Visits USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    JAPAN

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    U.S. 7th Fleet Deputy Commander Rear Adm. Kyle Gantt and U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Commander Rear Adm. Katie Sheldon meet with Undersecretary for Strategic Assessment and Planning at the Department of National Defense of the Philippines, Ignacio Madriaga aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) in Yokosuka, Japan, March 4, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 02:58
    Photo ID: 9562400
    VIRIN: 260304-N-FA353-1043
    Resolution: 4691x3127
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Undersecretary for Strategic Assessment and Planning at the Department of National Defense of the Philippines Visits USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Undersecretary for Strategic Assessment and Planning at the Department of National Defense of the Philippines Visits USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)
    Undersecretary for Strategic Assessment and Planning at the Department of National Defense of the Philippines Visits USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)
    Undersecretary for Strategic Assessment and Planning at the Department of National Defense of the Philippines Visits USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)
    Undersecretary for Strategic Assessment and Planning at the Department of National Defense of the Philippines Visits USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)
    Undersecretary for Strategic Assessment and Planning at the Department of National Defense of the Philippines Visits USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)
    Undersecretary for Strategic Assessment and Planning at the Department of National Defense of the Philippines Visits USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)
    Undersecretary for Strategic Assessment and Planning at the Department of National Defense of the Philippines Visits USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)
    Undersecretary for Strategic Assessment and Planning at the Department of National Defense of the Philippines Visits USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery