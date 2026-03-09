Undersecretary for Strategic Assessment and Planning at the Department of National Defense of the Philippines Visits USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. 7th Fleet Deputy Commander Rear Adm. Kyle Gantt and U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Commander Rear Adm. Katie Sheldon greet Undersecretary for Strategic Assessment and Planning at the Department of National Defense of the Philippines, Ignacio Madriaga on the quarterdeck aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) in Yokosuka, Japan, March 4, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana)