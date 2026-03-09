Army Reserve medic receives Purple Heart during retirement ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Christina Larson poses with her husband and children during her retirement ceremony where she also received the Purple Heart at Fort Sheridan, Illinois, Feb. 20, 2026. Larson received the Purple Heart for wounds sustained during a 2015 deployment to Afghanistan. The award was presented by Brig. Gen. Todd Traver, deputy commanding general of the 807th Theater Medical Command, who served as one of Larson’s leaders during the deployment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)