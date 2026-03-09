Army Reserve medic receives Purple Heart during retirement ceremony

Brig. Gen. Todd Traver, deputy commanding general of the 807th Theater Medical Command, presents the Purple Heart to retired U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Christina Larson during her retirement ceremony at Fort Sheridan, Illinois, Feb. 20, 2026. Larson received the award for wounds sustained during a 2015 deployment to Afghanistan. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)
Purple Heart Ceremony Honors Retired Army Reserve Medic’s Service and Sacrifice
