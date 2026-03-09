Army Reserve medic receives Purple Heart during retirement ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Christina Larson speaks during her retirement ceremony at Fort Sheridan, Illinois, Feb. 20, 2026. Brig. Gen. Todd Traver, deputy commanding general of the 807th Theater Medical Command and one of Larson’s leaders during the deployment, presented the Purple Heart for wounds sustained during a 2015 deployment to Afghanistan. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)