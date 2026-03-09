(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Reserve medic receives Purple Heart during retirement ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    Army Reserve medic receives Purple Heart during retirement ceremony

    FT. SHERIDAN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz 

    807th Theater Medical Command

    Brig. Gen. Todd Traver, deputy commanding general of the 807th Theater Medical Command, renders the final salute to retired U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Christina Larson during her retirement ceremony at Fort Sheridan, Illinois, Feb. 20, 2026. Larson received the award for wounds sustained during a 2015 deployment to Afghanistan. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Purple Heart Ceremony Honors Retired Army Reserve Medic’s Service and Sacrifice

