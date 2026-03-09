Army Reserve medic receives Purple Heart during retirement ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Todd Traver, deputy commanding general of the 807th Theater Medical Command, renders the final salute to retired U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Christina Larson during her retirement ceremony at Fort Sheridan, Illinois, Feb. 20, 2026. Larson received the award for wounds sustained during a 2015 deployment to Afghanistan. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)