300th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command integrates with 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command for CPX and Live-Fire training

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Cherokee Walton, assigned to the 878th Quartermaster Company, 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, engages targets from the prone position during a weapons qualification range at Fort Cavazos, Texas, March 6, 2026. The range, conducted as part of a Command Post Exercise (CPX), requires Soldiers to maintain precision and discipline while validating their combat lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Geisel Vera)