300th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command integrates with 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command for CPX and Live-Fire training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 878th Quartermaster Company, 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, walk downrange to review targets during a weapons qualification range at Fort Cavazos, Texas, March 6, 2026. The training, conducted as part of a Command Post Exercise (CPX), allows Soldiers to analyze shot groupings and apply technical corrections, ensuring the unit maintains maximum lethality and operational readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Geisel Vera)