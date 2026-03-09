300th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command integrates with 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command for CPX and Live-Fire training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class David Brown, assigned to the 84th Training Command, signals to the range safety control tower during a weapons qualification range at Fort Cavazos, Texas, March 6, 2026. The training, conducted in conjunction with a Command Post Exercise (CPX), allows Soldiers to practice marksmanship and weapons handling while maintaining combat readiness and adhering to strict safety protocols. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Geisel Vera)