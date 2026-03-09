300th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command integrates with 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command for CPX and Live-Fire training

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class David Brown, assigned to the 84th Training Command, signals to the range safety control tower during a weapons qualification range at Fort Cavazos, Texas, March 6, 2026. The training, conducted in conjunction with a Command Post Exercise (CPX), allows Soldiers to practice marksmanship and weapons handling while maintaining combat readiness and adhering to strict safety protocols. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Geisel Vera)
Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 16:26
Photo ID:
|9561601
VIRIN:
|260307-A-SD516-7765
Resolution:
|5168x3448
Size:
|5.06 MB
Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
