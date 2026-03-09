(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    300th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command integrates with 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command for CPX and Live-Fire training [Image 16 of 18]

    300th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command integrates with 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command for CPX and Live-Fire training

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Spc. Geisel Vera Diaz 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class David Brown, assigned to the 84th Training Command, signals to the range safety control tower during a weapons qualification range at Fort Cavazos, Texas, March 6, 2026. The training, conducted in conjunction with a Command Post Exercise (CPX), allows Soldiers to practice marksmanship and weapons handling while maintaining combat readiness and adhering to strict safety protocols. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Geisel Vera)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 16:26
    Photo ID: 9561601
    VIRIN: 260307-A-SD516-7765
    Resolution: 5168x3448
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    This work, 300th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command integrates with 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command for CPX and Live-Fire training [Image 18 of 18], by SPC Geisel Vera Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Weapons Qualification
    Command Post Exercise
    Range Safety Officer
    Marksmanship

