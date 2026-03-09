300th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command integrates with 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command for CPX and Live-Fire training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Jason Miller, assigned to the 878th Quartermaster Company, 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, fires his M4 carbine from the prone supported position during a weapons qualification range at Fort Hood, Texas, March 6, 2026. The range, held in conjunction with a Command Post Exercise (CPX), validates Soldier marksmanship and reinforces tactical proficiency under simulated operational conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Geisel Vera)