    NSA Annapolis Fire Station Receives CNIC Small Fire Department of the Year Award [Image 7 of 8]

    NSA Annapolis Fire Station Receives CNIC Small Fire Department of the Year Award

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Kenneth D Aston 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (March 11, 2026) Firefighters assigned to the U.S. Naval Academy Fire Department pose for a group photo at the station after receiving the Small Category Fire Department of the Year award in the annual Department of Defense Fire and Emergency Services Awards program. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 13:39
    Photo ID: 9561161
    VIRIN: 260311-N-ID676-1019
    Resolution: 1600x1067
    Size: 733.73 KB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Annapolis Fire Station Receives CNIC Small Fire Department of the Year Award [Image 8 of 8], by Kenneth D Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fire and emergency services
    Naval Support Activity Annapolis
    fire station

