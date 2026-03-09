NSA Annapolis Fire Station Receives CNIC Small Fire Department of the Year Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (March 11, 2026) Firefighters assigned to the U.S. Naval Academy Fire Department pose for a group photo at the station after receiving the Small Category Fire Department of the Year award in the annual Department of Defense Fire and Emergency Services Awards program. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)