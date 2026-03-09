ANNAPOLIS, Md. (March 11, 2026) Capt. LaDonna Simpson, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity Annapolis, addresses firefighters and personnel during a recognition ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy Fire Department fire station after the department receives the Small Category Fire Department of the Year award in the annual Department of Defense Fire and Emergency Services Awards program. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 13:39
|Photo ID:
|9561157
|VIRIN:
|260311-N-ID676-1011
|Resolution:
|1600x1166
|Size:
|428.43 KB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSA Annapolis Fire Station Receives CNIC Small Fire Department of the Year Award [Image 8 of 8], by Kenneth D Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.