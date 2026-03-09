NSA Annapolis Fire Station Receives CNIC Small Fire Department of the Year Award

Photo By Kenneth D Aston | ANNAPOLIS, Md. (March 11, 2026) Firefighters assigned to the U.S. Naval Academy Fire Department pose for a group photo at the station after receiving the Small Category Fire Department of the Year award in the annual Department of Defense Fire and Emergency Services Awards program. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.) see less | View Image Page

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Naval Support Activity Annapolis held an award ceremony at its installation firehouse March 11, 2026, celebrating the fire station’s selection as Small Fire Department of the Year as part of the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) fiscal year 2025 Fire and Emergency Services Awards.

Each year, CNIC announces the winners of the Fire and Emergency Services Awards, recognizing top departments, teams, and individuals for their outstanding contributions to the safety and readiness of the U.S. Navy.

Capt. LaDonna Simpson, commanding officer of NSA Annapolis, attended the ceremony to congratulate and honor the firehouse and its staff for their achievement.

“We are immensely proud of our firefighters and their incredible dedication to the safety and well-being of the entire NSA Annapolis community,” Simpson said. “To be recognized as the Small Fire Department of the Year is a tremendous honor and a true reflection of the professionalism, courage, and commitment our team demonstrates every single day.”

After being announced as the winner of the award, the NSA Annapolis fire station will compete with other Small Fire Department of the Year recipients across the Department of War, where one will be selected as the Department of War Small Fire Department of the Year.

“It is an incredible honor to be selected by the CNIC awards committee as the Small Fire Department of the Year,” said Ryan Gallant, Naval District Washington Fire and Emergency Services district fire chief. “This award is a direct reflection of the dedication, professionalism, and unwavering teamwork of every member of the Naval District Washington Fire and Emergency Services team at the Naval Academy. I am immensely proud to lead a team that embodies the core values of the fire service, including integrity, courage, and compassion. To my team, I say thank you. You are the reason for this success.”

