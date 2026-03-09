NSA Annapolis Fire Station Receives CNIC Small Fire Department of the Year Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (March 11, 2026) Firefighters and staff assigned to the U.S. Naval Academy Fire Department attend a recognition ceremony at the station after receiving the DoD Fire Department of the Year (Small Category) during the annual Department of Defense Fire and Emergency Services Awards program. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)