    AFMAO receives its first Mobile Embalming Unit (MEU) [Image 12 of 12]

    AFMAO receives its first Mobile Embalming Unit (MEU)

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations received its first Mobile Embalming Unit (MEU), at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 4, 2026. This equipment is designed within a 20ft container capable of supporting a preparation facility with running water, cooling state-of-the-art ventilation system and safety features to prepare the nation’s fallen. Additionally, the MEU can be used as a force multiplier for disasters and combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations
    mobile embalming unit

