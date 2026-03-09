AFMAO receives its first Mobile Embalming Unit (MEU)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations received its first Mobile Embalming Unit (MEU), at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 4, 2026. This equipment is designed within a 20ft container capable of supporting a preparation facility with running water, cooling state-of-the-art ventilation system and safety features to prepare the nation’s fallen. Additionally, the MEU can be used as a force multiplier for disasters and combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)