Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations received its first Mobile Embalming Unit (MEU), at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 4, 2026. This equipment is designed within a 20ft container capable of supporting a preparation facility with running water, cooling state-of-the-art ventilation system and safety features to prepare the nation’s fallen. Additionally, the MEU can be used as a force multiplier for disasters and combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 11:36
|Photo ID:
|9560915
|VIRIN:
|260304-F-UK538-2081
|Resolution:
|7171x4781
|Size:
|11.15 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFMAO receives its first Mobile Embalming Unit (MEU) [Image 12 of 12], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.