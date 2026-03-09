Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Combined Arms Live Fire Range During Exercise Cobra Gold 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Marine Corps Sgt. Seungno Kim, a squad leader assigned to Firearms Company, 82nd Battalion, 8th Brigade, 2nd Marine Division, prepares to fire an AT-1K Raybolt during a combined arms live-fire range part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Ban Chan Khrem, Khao Khitchakut district, Thailand, March 5, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)