(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Combined Arms Live Fire Range During Exercise Cobra Gold 26 [Image 4 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Combined Arms Live Fire Range During Exercise Cobra Gold 26

    THAILAND

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dominic Matiea, left, a low altitude air defense gunner, and Staff Sgt. Matthew Hazen, right, a section leader, both assigned to 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Air Ground Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, prepare to fire an FIM-92 Stinger surface-to-air missile during the combined arms live-fire range part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Ban Chan Khrem, Khao Khitchakut district, Thailand, March 5, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 07:08
    Photo ID: 9560536
    VIRIN: 260305-M-FG738-1152
    Resolution: 6000x3368
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Combined Arms Live Fire Range During Exercise Cobra Gold 26 [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Combined Arms Live Fire Range During Exercise Cobra Gold 26
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Combined Arms Live Fire Range During Exercise Cobra Gold 26
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Combined Arms Live Fire Range During Exercise Cobra Gold 26
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Combined Arms Live Fire Range During Exercise Cobra Gold 26
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Combined Arms Live Fire Range During Exercise Cobra Gold 26
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Combined Arms Live Fire Range During Exercise Cobra Gold 26
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Combined Arms Live Fire Range During Exercise Cobra Gold 26
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Combined Arms Live Fire Range During Exercise Cobra Gold 26
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Combined Arms Live Fire Range During Exercise Cobra Gold 26
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Combined Arms Live Fire Range During Exercise Cobra Gold 26
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Combined Arms Live Fire Range During Exercise Cobra Gold 26
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Combined Arms Live Fire Range During Exercise Cobra Gold 26
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Combined Arms Live Fire Range During Exercise Cobra Gold 26
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Combined Arms Live Fire Range During Exercise Cobra Gold 26
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Combined Arms Live Fire Range During Exercise Cobra Gold 26

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU, USMC, I MEF, Cobra Gold, TFASH,

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery