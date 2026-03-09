Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Combined Arms Live Fire Range During Exercise Cobra Gold 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ammunition is staged prior to conducting a combined arms live-fire range with Royal Thai marines and Republic of Korea Marines part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Ban Chan Khrem, Khao Khitchakut district, Thailand, March 5, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)