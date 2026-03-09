Ammunition is staged prior to conducting a combined arms live-fire range with Royal Thai marines and Republic of Korea Marines' part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Ban Chan Khrem, Khao Khitchakut district, Thailand, March 5, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 07:08
|Photo ID:
|9560533
|VIRIN:
|260305-M-FG738-1004
|Resolution:
|6000x3368
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Combined Arms Live Fire Range During Exercise Cobra Gold 26 [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.