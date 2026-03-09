A U.S. service member approaches the finish line during the 2026 Norwegian Foot March on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 7, 2026. Out of 122 service members and civilian personnel who participated in the event, only a select few met the time requirements and earned the prestigious Norwegian Foot March badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belío)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 06:23
|Photo ID:
|9560531
|VIRIN:
|260307-F-UA555-1007
|Resolution:
|5635x3170
|Size:
|5.64 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, The Long Walk: Team Ramstein Conquers Norwegian Foot March [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Cynthia Belio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.