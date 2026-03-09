The Long Walk: Team Ramstein Conquers Norwegian Foot March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. service member approaches the finish line during the 2026 Norwegian Foot March on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 7, 2026. Out of 122 service members and civilian personnel who participated in the event, only a select few met the time requirements and earned the prestigious Norwegian Foot March badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belío)