    The Long Walk: Team Ramstein Conquers Norwegian Foot March [Image 7 of 7]

    The Long Walk: Team Ramstein Conquers Norwegian Foot March

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belio 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. service member approaches the finish line during the 2026 Norwegian Foot March on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 7, 2026. Out of 122 service members and civilian personnel who participated in the event, only a select few met the time requirements and earned the prestigious Norwegian Foot March badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belío)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 06:23
    Photo ID: 9560531
    VIRIN: 260307-F-UA555-1007
    Resolution: 5635x3170
    Size: 5.64 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Long Walk: Team Ramstein Conquers Norwegian Foot March [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Cynthia Belio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    Norwegian Foot March

