    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Long Walk: Team Ramstein Conquers Norwegian Foot March [Image 4 of 7]

    The Long Walk: Team Ramstein Conquers Norwegian Foot March

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belio 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. service members participate in the 2026 Norwegian Foot March on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 7, 2026. To earn the Norwegian Foot March badge, participants must complete an 18.6 mile march with a 24-pound pack within a designated time limit based on age and gender. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belío)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 06:24
    Photo ID: 9560527
    VIRIN: 260307-F-UA555-1004
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.08 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Long Walk: Team Ramstein Conquers Norwegian Foot March [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Cynthia Belio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

