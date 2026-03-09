The Long Walk: Team Ramstein Conquers Norwegian Foot March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members participate in the 2026 Norwegian Foot March on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 7, 2026. To earn the Norwegian Foot March badge, participants must complete an 18.6 mile march with a 24-pound pack within a designated time limit based on age and gender. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belío)