The Long Walk: Team Ramstein Conquers Norwegian Foot March

U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Glosemeyer, 7453rd Medical Operations Readiness Unit Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center clinic noncommissioned officer, cools off after successfully completing the 2026 Norwegian Foot March on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 7, 2026. Glosemeyer was the first participant to complete the event in 2 hours, 59 minutes and 20 seconds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belío)