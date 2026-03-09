(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Long Walk: Team Ramstein Conquers Norwegian Foot March [Image 5 of 7]

    The Long Walk: Team Ramstein Conquers Norwegian Foot March

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belio 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. service member participates in the 2026 Norwegian Foot March on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 7, 2026. Over 120 service members and civilian personnel signed up for the event in hopes of earning the Norwegian Foot March badge, a prestigious foreign military decoration and international mark of achievement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belío)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 06:24
    Photo ID: 9560529
    VIRIN: 260307-F-UA555-1005
    Resolution: 4906x3264
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
    This work, The Long Walk: Team Ramstein Conquers Norwegian Foot March [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Cynthia Belio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    Norwegian Foot March

