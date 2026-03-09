The Long Walk: Team Ramstein Conquers Norwegian Foot March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. service member participates in the 2026 Norwegian Foot March on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 7, 2026. Over 120 service members and civilian personnel signed up for the event in hopes of earning the Norwegian Foot March badge, a prestigious foreign military decoration and international mark of achievement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belío)