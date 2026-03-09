Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts base tour for USFJ leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Chief Philip Iliescu, right, from South Carolina, speaks to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Adm. Masahiro Matsuura, center, the Director General of Japan Self-Defense Force, as a part of a base tour at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 5, 2026. The United States Forces, Japan leadership visited MCAS Iwakuni to learn about the air station and its capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)