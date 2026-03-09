Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts base tour for USFJ leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Capt. Jacqueline Lopez, left, officer in charge of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Iwakuni gives a tour of the Naval Family Branch Health Clinic Iwakuni, to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Adm. Masahiro Matsuura, the director general of Japan Self-Defense Force General Affairs Department, as a part of a base tour at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 5, 2026. The United States Forces, Japan leadership visited MCAS Iwakuni to learn about the air station and its capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)