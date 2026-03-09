(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts base tour for USFJ leadership [Image 7 of 12]

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts base tour for USFJ leadership

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Hitomi Yamaguchi, with the Japan Self-Defense Force Personnel Planning and Welfare Office, listens to translator Richard Shimosato, a Master Labor Contractor and an Administrative Officer, during a base tour at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 5, 2026. The United States Forces, Japan leadership visited MCAS Iwakuni to learn about the air station and its capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 02:17
    Photo ID: 9560323
    VIRIN: 260306-M-BA875-1209
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts base tour for USFJ leadership [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JMSDF
    Bilateral
    Alliance
    JASDF
    JJS
    Partnership

