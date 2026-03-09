Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts base tour for USFJ leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hitomi Yamaguchi, with the Japan Self-Defense Force Personnel Planning and Welfare Office, listens to translator Richard Shimosato, a Master Labor Contractor and an Administrative Officer, during a base tour at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 5, 2026. The United States Forces, Japan leadership visited MCAS Iwakuni to learn about the air station and its capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)