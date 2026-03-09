Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts base tour for USFJ leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kenneth Rossman, center, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Adm. Masahiro Matsuura, center-left, the Director General of Japan Self-Defense Force General Affairs department, and the United States Forces, Japan leadership, during a base tour at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 5, 2026. The USFJ leadership visited MCAS Iwakuni to learn about the air station and its capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)