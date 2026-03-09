(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    560MCGA Conduct Dragon Lift Role II OPS [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    560MCGA Conduct Dragon Lift Role II OPS

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Spc. Jakaiyah Rumedon 

    8th Army

    Soldiers assigned to the 560th Medical Company (Ground Ambulance) hoist a simulated casualty into a M997 Humvee as part of their medical training at Camp Stanley, South Korea, on March 9, 2026. Dragon Lift provides a critical opportunity to assess the capacity and interoperability of combined medical capabilities, ensuring effective care for casualties across the Korean theater of operations. (U.S. photo by Spc. Jakaiyah Rumedon.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 23:35
    Photo ID: 9560246
    VIRIN: 260309-A-QD713-1415
    Resolution: 6167x4111
    Size: 6.11 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 560MCGA Conduct Dragon Lift Role II OPS [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Jakaiyah Rumedon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    560MCGA Conduct Dragon Lift Role II OPS
    560MCGA Conduct Dragon Lift Role II OPS
    560MCGA Conduct Dragon Lift Role II OPS
    560MCGA Conduct Dragon Lift Role II OPS
    560MCGA Conduct Dragon Lift Role II OPS
    560MCGA Conduct Dragon Lift Role II OPS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    modernization
    Department of War
    U.S. Army
    freedomshield26
    dragonlift
    560mcga

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery