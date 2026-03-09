560MCGA Conduct Dragon Lift Role II OPS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Zachary Mark Zader initiates simulated medical care under stress for Pfc. Johnny Staten during a combat casualty care exercise conducted by the 560th Medical Company (Ground Ambulance) at Camp Stanley, South Korea, on March 9, 2026. Dragon Lift provides a critical opportunity to assess the capacity and interoperability of combined medical capabilities, ensuring effective care for casualties across the Korean theater of operations. (U.S. photo by Spc. Jakaiyah Rumedon.)