U.S. Army Spc. Jaysen Bouwers initiates first aid care under stress for Pfc. Tyler Galloway, during a combat casualty care exercise conducted by the 560th Medical Company (Ground Ambulance) at Camp Stanley, South Korea, on March 9, 2026. Dragon Lift provides a critical opportunity to assess the capacity and interoperability of combined medical capabilities, ensuring effective care for casualties across the Korean theater of operations. (U.S. photo by Spc. Jakaiyah Rumedon.)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 23:45
|Photo ID:
|9560240
|VIRIN:
|260309-A-QD713-1207
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.2 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 560MCGA Conduct Dragon Lift Role II OPS [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Jakaiyah Rumedon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.