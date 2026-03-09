Soldiers assigned to the 560th Medical Company (Ground Ambulance) hoist a simulated casualty into a M997 Humvee at Camp Stanley, South Korea, on March 9, 2026. Dragon Lift provides a critical opportunity to assess the capacity and interoperability of combined medical capabilities, ensuring effective care for casualties across the Korean theater of operations. (U.S. photo by Spc. Jakaiyah Rumedon.)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 23:38
|Photo ID:
|9560244
|VIRIN:
|260309-A-QD713-1333
|Resolution:
|5800x3867
|Size:
|6.77 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 560MCGA Conduct Dragon Lift Role II OPS [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Jakaiyah Rumedon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.