Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Mary Howell, a motor transportation operator representing the Marietta-based 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia Army National Guard, fires a M110 semi-automatic sniper system at a target during the Sniper event of the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition Mar. 10, 2026, at the Clarke Range Complex, Anniston, Alabama. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)