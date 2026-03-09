(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Shotgun!

    ANNISTON, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. David Dickey, a cannon crewmember representing the Fort Benning-based 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, fires a M500 shotgun at a target during the Stress Shoot event of the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition, Mar. 10, 2026, at the Clarke Range Complex, Anniston, Alabama. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 21:34
    Photo ID: 9560167
    VIRIN: 260310-Z-KE355-2447
    Resolution: 5818x3879
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: ANNISTON, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shotgun! [Image 14 of 14], by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stress Shoot
    M500 shotgun
    National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    GABWC2026

