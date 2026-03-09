(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ANNISTON, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sean Hayes, an infantryman representing the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, carries two ammunition cans during the Sniper event of the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition Mar. 10, 2026, at the Clarke Range Complex, Anniston, Alabama. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    This work, Full Sprint [Image 14 of 14], by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

