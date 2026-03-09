U.S. Army Spc. David Dickey, a cannon crewmember representing the Fort Benning-based 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, fires a M17 pistol at a target during the Stress Shoot event of the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition, Mar. 10, 2026, at the Clarke Range Complex, Anniston, Alabama. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 21:34
|Photo ID:
|9560170
|VIRIN:
|260310-Z-KE355-9354
|Resolution:
|4930x3287
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|ANNISTON, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
