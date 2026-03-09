(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    147th 28th Infantry Division Dining Out [Image 8 of 8]

    147th 28th Infantry Division Dining Out

    HERSHEY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Shirk 

    28th Infantry Division

    A Color Guard marches after they gather the colors at the 28th Infantry Division 147th Anniversary Dinner March 7, 2026, at The Hershey Lodge, Hershey, Pennsylvania. U.S. Soldiers past and present, volunteers, community members, Pennsylvania Army National Guard senior leaders, friends and loved ones celebrate the 147th anniversary of the 28th Infantry Division during a formal dinner. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Shirk).

    VIRIN: 260307-Z-SV127-2178
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 147th 28th Infantry Division Dining Out [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Kenneth Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    147th 28th Infantry Division Dining Out

