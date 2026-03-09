147th 28th Infantry Division Dining Out

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Color Guard marches after they gather the colors at the 28th Infantry Division 147th Anniversary Dinner March 7, 2026, at The Hershey Lodge, Hershey, Pennsylvania. U.S. Soldiers past and present, volunteers, community members, Pennsylvania Army National Guard senior leaders, friends and loved ones celebrate the 147th anniversary of the 28th Infantry Division during a formal dinner. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Shirk).