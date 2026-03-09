147th 28th Infantry Division Dining Out

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kenneth Shirk | A color guard and members of First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry stand as the national anthem is played after the colors have been placed at the 28th Infantry Division 147th Anniversary Dinner March 7, 2026, at The Hershey Lodge, Hershey, Pennsylvania. U.S. Soldiers past and present, volunteers, community members, Pennsylvania Army National Guard senior leaders, friends and loved ones celebrate the 147th anniversary of the 28th Infantry Division during a formal dinner. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Shirk). see less | View Image Page

The 28th Infantry Division, the oldest continuously serving division in the Army, celebrated its 147th birthday recently.

The Iron Division, the Bloody Bucket - the 28th Infantry Division has earned many titles, nicknames and since its birth, March 12, 1879.

To mark the 147th birthday this year, the 28th held a dining-out ceremony March 7 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. This event serves to foster camaraderie, reinforce esprit de corps, celebrate traditions and look to the future.

This year the keynote speaker was Gen. Stephen Townsend, retired, who retired from the U.S. Army after 40 years of service in the U.S. armed forces. Townsend had the honor of leading the U.S. Africa Command from July 2019 to August 2022 where he was responsible to the Secretary of Defense and President for all U.S. military personnel, resources, operations and activities to protect and advance U.S. national interests across the continent of Africa. Townsend spoke to the audience about his time and experience in the military and his fascination with the 28th Infantry Division’s long lineage and heritage in the history of the United States.

A CONDENSED HISTORY OF THE 28TH INFANTRY DIVISION The 28th Infantry Division and the Pennsylvania National Guard trace their lineage back to the militia organized by Benjamin Franklin in 1747 known as the Associators. Franklin organized artillery and infantry units to defend the city of Philadelphia against French and Spanish privateers. The first meeting of the Associators occurred on Nov. 21, 1747, and on Dec. 7, 1747, the enlistees and officers were formally commissioned by the Provincial Council president, Anthony Palmer. On that day, hundreds of armed Associators presented themselves to Palmer at the Philadelphia Courthouse and he wisely stated their activities were “not disapproved” and duly commissioned all of them.

The 28th Infantry Division is the oldest continuously serving division in the United States Army. On March 12, 1879, Gov. Henry Hoyt signed General Order Number One appointing Maj. Gen. John Hartranft as the first division commander of the National Guard of Pennsylvania, and the most storied and renowned division in the history of the U.S. Army was born. The keystone was prescribed as the designated symbol of the National Guard of Pennsylvania on Aug. 27, 1879.

The division was mustered into service for the Spanish-American War in 1898, and three regiments, three artillery batteries, and three cavalry troops were deployed for service. In 1916 the division, then designated the 7th Division, was mustered into service and deployed to El Paso, Texas, to serve along the Mexican border.

In response to World War I, the division was drafted into federal service on Aug. 5, 1917, and trained at Camp Hancock, Georgia. While in Georgia, the division was reorganized as the 28th Infantry Division on Oct. 11, 1917. After arriving in France, the 28th Infantry Division gained fame as a result of its gallant stand on July 15, 1918. As the division took up defensive positions along the Marne River east of Chateau-Thierry, the Germans commenced their attack with a fierce artillery bombardment. When the German assault collided with the main force of the 28th Infantry Division, the fighting became bitter hand-to-hand combat. The 28th Infantry Division repelled the German forces and decisively defeated their enemy. After the battle, Gen. John Pershing, commander of the American Expeditionary Force, visited the battlefield and declared that the 28th Infantry Division Soldiers are “Men of Iron” and named the 28th Infantry Division his Iron Division. The 28th Infantry Division developed a red keystone-shaped shoulder patch, officially adopted Oct. 27, 1918.

The 28th Infantry Division was mobilized in preparation for World War II on Feb. 1, 1941. The first Soldiers of the 28th Infantry Division stepped ashore at Omaha Beach on July 22, 1944. On Aug. 29, 1944, the 28th Infantry Division had the honor of being the first American division to parade through Paris, and later fought across northern France into Germany. As the 28th Infantry Division breached the formidable Westwall of the German defenses in September 1944, Staff Sgt. Francis Clark from the 109th Infantry earned the Medal of Honor. The 28th Infantry Division fought valiantly in the Huertgen Forest, disrupted the German counter-offensive during the Battle of the Bulge, and eventually liberated Colmar, France, from the grip of the German military.

The 28th Infantry Division crossed the Rhine and took positions in the Ruhr Pocket to stop any German forces driving south, and was in those positions when the fighting in Europe came to an end.

During the Korean War, the 28th Infantry Division was mobilized and deployed to Europe as a part of the NATO command defending Western Europe from the threat of Soviet attack. The 28th Infantry Division mobilized on Sept. 5, 1950, and remained on federal service until May 22, 1953.

The Soldiers of the 28th Infantry Division have continued to make history since Sept. 11, 2001. The division has conducted operations in places including Bosnia, Kosovo, the Sinai, Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan. Many 28th Infantry Division Soldiers have made the ultimate sacrifice, and hundreds have been recognized for their dedicated service and valor. The 28th Infantry Division continues to build on its legacy as the Iron Division and 28th Infantry Division warriors take pride in being fit, resilient and well-trained in order to support each other and defend our great nation.