Brig. Gen Reece Lutz, the division commander, salutes a color guard as they prepare to retrieve the colors at the end of the event on March 7, 2026, at The Hershey Lodge, Hershey, Pennsylvania. U.S. Soldiers past and present, volunteers, community members, Pennsylvania Army National Guard senior leaders, friends and loved ones celebrate the 147th anniversary of the 28th Infantry Division during a formal dinner. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Shirk).
03.07.2026
03.10.2026 16:59
|9559831
|260307-Z-SV127-2153
|5537x3691
|3.01 MB
HERSHEY, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|7
|0
147th 28th Infantry Division Dining Out
