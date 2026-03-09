USMEPCOM Medical Leaders Strengthen Accessions Mission at MLTS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Katie Helland, Director of Military Accession Policy, engages with attendees of the 2026 USMEPCOM Medical Leadership Training Symposium (MLTS). The USMEPCOM MLTS, held March 9-11, brought medical leaders together to strengthen collaboration, share best practices and advance standardization efforts supporting the accession of the next generation of service members.