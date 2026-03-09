(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USMEPCOM Medical Leaders Strengthen Accessions Mission at MLTS

    USMEPCOM Medical Leaders Strengthen Accessions Mission at MLTS

    ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Derrik Noack 

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    Attendees of the 2026 USMEPCOM Medical Leadership Training Symposium (MLTS) network collaborate during a break. The USMEPCOM MLTS, held March 9-11, brought medical leaders together to strengthen collaboration, share best practices and advance standardization efforts supporting the accession of the next generation of service members.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 15:54
    Photo ID: 9559638
    VIRIN: 260309-D-BJ645-1399
    Resolution: 5666x3189
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, USMEPCOM Medical Leaders Strengthen Accessions Mission at MLTS, by Derrik Noack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

