USMEPCOM Medical Leaders Meet to Strengthen Accessions Mission

The USMEPCOM Medical Leadership Training Symposium (MLTS) returned Mar. 9 – 11 in Rosemont Ill., bringing the top command providers and leadership together for three days of discussion, process improvements and standardization training.



“This is an important opportunity for medical teams to come together,” said Army Col. Cochiaosue, USMEPCOM commander. “USMEPCOM’s medical team is our center of gravity. What you do is critical to our mission.”



The symposium came at a dynamic time in USMEPCOM’s medical efficiency improvements. With a changing recruiting climate and technological advancements, meeting in person is critical to ensure medical standardization across the enterprise.



“The energy and focus from face-to-face interaction reduce friction points between USMEPCOM and Accessions partners,” said Army Col. McKinnon, USMEPCOM command surgeon. “MLTS allows USMEPCOM’s medical team to see ourselves accurately and move forward sustainably.”



The symposium also provided a forum for medical leaders from across the enterprise to share best practices, discuss lessons learned and engage directly with Accession Policy leadership. Dr. Katie Helland, director of Accession Policy, attended the event to learn more about current MEPS processes and provide updates on recruitment trends and broader accession initiatives.



“A big reason for the recent successes in recruiting is because of USMEPCOM,” said Helland. “The tremendous success is because of all of you and what you do every day. Thank you.”



The theme of this year’s MLTS was “Excellence Today, Greatness Tomorrow.” Sessions included in-depth discussions on topics like data driven improvements and how service authorities approach waivers, but medical standardization remained a key focus throughout the symposium.



“Meeting with colleagues helps me build professional relationships and provides valuable insight into how accession medical standards are interpreted and applied,” said Dr. Pokai Mei, Houston MEPS chief medical officer.



“This collaboration helps ensure our work at the MEPS stays aligned with the broader mission and priorities.”



With efficiency and standardization at the forefront, MLTS provided guidance and a path forward for the providers responsible for medically qualifying the next generation of service members.



“Our mission is one thing and one thing only: to help that young man or woman achieve their dreams, to raise their right hand,” said Cochiaosue. “We’ve been behind every oath for 50 years, let’s ensure that military readiness is good to go for another 50 years and beyond.”