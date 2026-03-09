SMSgt Doug Connolly Retirement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MSgt Jon Nelson says his goodbyes to SMSgt Doug Connolly in front of a crowd of family and friends during his retirement ceremony at the Bangor Air National Guard Base, Bangor, ME, March 7th, 2026. Connolly served his country for 21 years as a Defender in Security Forces and is a staple within the community.