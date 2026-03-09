(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SMSgt Doug Connolly Retirement [Image 5 of 6]

    SMSgt Doug Connolly Retirement

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing

    Captain Josh Stevens presents SMSgt Doug Connolly with a Meritorious Service Medal during his retirement ceremony at the Bangor Air National Guard Base, Bangor, ME, March 7th, 2026. Connolly served his country for 21 years as a Defender in Security Forces and is a staple within the community.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 13:52
    VIRIN: 260307-F-IA789-4998
    This work, SMSgt Doug Connolly Retirement [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS

