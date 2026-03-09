Captain Josh Stevens presents SMSgt Doug Connolly with a Meritorious Service Medal during his retirement ceremony at the Bangor Air National Guard Base, Bangor, ME, March 7th, 2026. Connolly served his country for 21 years as a Defender in Security Forces and is a staple within the community.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 13:52
|Photo ID:
|9559227
|VIRIN:
|260307-F-IA789-4998
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.85 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SMSgt Doug Connolly Retirement [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.