SMSgt Doug Connolly Retirement

Captain Josh Stevens and SMSgt Doug Connolly stand at the position of attention while CMSgt Mike Guthrie reads a retirement citation for Connolly at the Bangor Air National Guard Base, Bangor, ME, March 7th, 2026. Connolly served his country for 21 years as a Defender in Security Forces and is a staple within the community.